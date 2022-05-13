Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’m worried about this new pandemic that’s sweeping the country: Reality Deficit Disorder.
Experts estimate that 20 to 30 percent of Americans have already contracted RDD. Apparently, millions of our fellow citizens are living in an alternate reality, a land where common sense, objective truth and 21st century science are all vigorously denied.
Which is scary, because people who are fundamentally disconnected from reality can be a danger to themselves and others. Scarier still, they’re walking around untreated, while medical science struggles to understand this mysterious new disease and develop effective diagnostic tests and therapeutics.
Happily, neuroscientists at the South Hoboken Institute of Technology made a breakthrough recently. They’ve produced a foolproof diagnostic tool that detects the presence of RDD with an accuracy rate of 99.44 percent.
The Hoboken Reality Test consists of the following 10 simple statements, which must be answered “true” or “false.” (Note: Test-takers must answer all 10 questions – and with “true” or “false” only, no wishy-washy abstaining – or test results are invalid.)
1. Humans have walked on the moon multiple times.
2. Chemtrails are a bunch of hot air.
3. Vaccines are effective and safe.
4. Evolution created the human race.
5. Global warming is a worldwide crisis caused by human activity.
6. Military assault rifles should not be in the hands of private citizens.
7. Joe Biden won a free and fair election.
8. The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was an insurrection instigated by the sitting U.S. president.
9. Putin will use a chemical or nuclear weapon in Europe.
10. An extraterrestrial civilization is surveilling our planet.
Answers: All “true.”
The chart below shows your results on the Hoboken Reality Test, based on the number of correct answers provided:
10 – RDD-free, a summa cum laude in reality; 8-9 – Early-stage RDD, but maintaining a grip on reality; 6-7 – Moderate RDD, you might want to double-check some belief systems; 5 or less – Full-blown RDD, see your health care provider right away.
Marty Rush,
Salida