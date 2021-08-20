Dear Editor:
Suzanne Morphew is not on trial.
There are several points to argue against regarding Tuesday’s insensitive, irresponsible headline, but in a space with word limits we’ll stick to the most obvious: Barry Morphew is on trial for the murder of Suzanne Morphew. Nothing about Ms. Morphew’s behavior has any weight or bearing in her suspected murder. Not a single of Ms. Morphew’s actions serve as validation for the suspected violence that has been perpetrated against her.
This headline is ignorant and insensitive at best and a blatant example of “victim blaming” at worst. Regardless of intention, the headline perpetuates the systemic trauma that is caused when victims of violence are blamed for the harm done to them.
For literal millenia, women have been fighting to be heard, believed and protected; and for literal millenia, the system has upheld the lie that women must deserve whatever violence comes their way. From the biblical “garden” to middle school dress codes to “well, she shouldn’t have worn that short skirt” – this headline upholds a long line of cis-gendered patriarchal supremacy.
In a world where militarism and violent masculinity is all-too-often celebrated, rewarded and encouraged, a headline like this one is dangerous. When covering this trial, nothing about Ms. Morphew’s personal life is more worthy of a headline than shedding light and truth on the harm that was done to her.
Mountain Mail editors, please use the many resources around you to learn how to do better. And for everyone feeling marginalized, silenced, triggered or harmed, please reach out to The Alliance at 719-539-7347.
Megan Lombardo,
Salida