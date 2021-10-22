Dear Editor:
Roughly 10 months into the liberal agenda, it is going as well as expected. Those who supported this president and thought he would be a moderate have been duped.
He has destroyed so much in such a short amount of time. Rising crime, inflation, personal autonomy and national sovereignty are eroding, energy independence is gone. We are back to shamelessly begging OPEC to increase production.
The Afghanistan withdrawal was sickening; not only did we leave hundreds, if not thousands of Americans and allies behind, we lost 13 soldiers after 18 previous months of zero casualties. They even armed the terrorists on the way out.
Race relations are horrible, while “educators” prolong racism with trash like Critical Race Theory instead of useful, practical, education. Blaming Trump for these problems doesn’t work any more than Dems trying to blame Republicans for wanting to ‘‘defund the police.”
The foreign invasion at the border is a “superspreader event” for COVID, costing Americans their lives. While they try to punish Americans for being free.
These people are not “intellectual” or “enlightened” and this is not “progress.” Like always, their visions of utopia seem to evaporate when their ideas come into contact with reality. Either our president is incompetent, or he is treasonous, maybe both. His handlers won’t let him interact honestly with media, who lie and omit to protect Biden and cover up his decades of racism, incompetence and corruption. Corporate media own him and are failing with him.
Those who carry a smug-smirk on their face under their masks and consider themselves “woke” because of their education pedigree, please note. While you were in college, some of us were already out in the real world working, making tangible contributions to society and gaining wisdom you must have missed while you were lost in academia. Formal education can be the enemy of knowledge.
We have tried your far-left ways for the past 10 months and the wheels are coming off our society. The maniacs driving this train have stolen identities of Americans not yet born to open high-interest credit card accounts and are financing their Marxist takeover with cash advances. You have no moral high ground and zero credibility. You seem to be missing the fact that your country is actually being destroyed.
Mr. Editor, it is plain to see that these people have no problem trying to shut people up instead of debate them on issues. Unless they can swing another election “season” instead of a constitutionally sanctioned Election Day and find a way to get their new immigrant friends to vote for them, they are sunk in 2022 and they know it.
We, the American people are planning a reaffirmation of our love for constitutional freedoms in 2022. This president must be impeached immediately and his handlers dismissed. According to the modern Democratic Party, American freedom is the biggest problem facing humanity. I and millions of Americans who will not be ruled have only begun to resist.
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida