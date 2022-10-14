There have been a couple of great fundraisers: the Great Colorado vs. Texas Tomato War, where they raised money for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Boys & Girls Clubs Gala where money was raised for the Boys & Girls Clubs in Salida and Buena Vista.
Every year Walmart does a bake sale, upside-down umbrellas to throw your change, selling hot dogs, chips and pop for the Children’s Miracle Network.
These are all out in the open.
I went to a local restaurant, because out-of-town family wanted to go there. For years this establishment has added a 1 percent so-called donation to your ticket for bike trails.
I believe most people, especially from out of town, look at what food they want and what to drink.
When the check comes they pay the amount charged.
Who is going to look at the back of the menu on the bottom to know of this charge?
I don’t know why they have been allowed to sneak this in on unsuspecting customers for years.
My idea of a donation is I do it of my own free will, not to have it taken out of my pocket.
I don’t care what the cause might be, this is wrong. How many other merchants in Salida add a charge to fund their favorite cause?
If you want to raise money, do it in the open, not behind my back.