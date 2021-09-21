Dear Editor:
I would like to commend to you and our community Mandy Paschall, our daughter, for school board, District 3.
Naturally, knowing Mandy her whole life, we know of her diligence, integrity, organizational skill, her ability to articulate and more.
She has traveled extensively, and along with a multigenerational family civic awareness and participation, makes for a well-rounded candidate who can understand all sides of complex issues. She is an achiever, as evidenced by her education, all the way to being a nurse practitioner.
While in Denver, before committing to Salida, she served a few years on the urban School Accountability Committee at the building where her three daughters attended. This gave her a real heart for the underserved and at-risk students, fostering her desire to make sure the school equipped them to rise to the highest potential. Now her three kids are active and successful participants in all that Salida schools have to offer.
Mandy is a researcher and has the ability to dive into detail. I believe her ability to ask questions (a skill developed in quick assessments in clinic settings) and thoroughly analyze will serve us well in making all facets of Salida education professionally accountable.
She and her family like things done well and will be a very hardworking asset on the Salida school board. Please join her mom and me in voting for Mandy for school board on or before Nov. 2.
Bruce Cairns, Salida