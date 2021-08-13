Dear Editor:
It was good to see the correction in yesterday’s edition of The Mountain Mail regarding the fact that former Rep.Jim Wilson was not the author of the unsubstantiated claims outlined in the letter to the editor titled “Questions election video and clerk.” This letter was instead written by former Salida Mayor Jim LiVecchi.
There are serious issues in our county. Workforce housing is the one that comes to mind immediately along with, unfortunately, a resurgence of COVID-19. Perhaps, as a former community leader Mr. LiVecchi could put his time and effort into helping with some of these many issues rather than continuing to put forth what are nothing more than conspiracy theories.
I’d like to share some facts:
A technical problem with a video recorder was reported immediately to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees elections. The secretary of state deemed the problem minor, of no consequence and as having no impact whatsoever on the election returns.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office did an investigation (both at the request of County Clerk Lori Mitchell and Chaffee County, as well as the constituent who has been spreading false information on this issue). That investigation found no wrongdoing. The county issued a press release that mentions this.
All the bipartisan election judges who observed the entire election process in Chaffee County judged the election to be fair and accurate.
My husband and I both worked as election judges this past November. I was so impressed by Lori Mitchell’s dedication to running an open and fair election. She was absolutely nonpartisan and her only goal was to ensure that all those eligible to vote were able to do so. These accusations do nothing more than put our public servants in harm’s way. Please stop publishing this type of letter.
Lynne Drogosz,
Salida