Dear Editor:
Another FIBArk is behind us and it was a doozie! We had wind, lightning, rain, sunshine, cancellations, additions, high water and crowds, all of which are not terribly unusual but made an interesting weekend.
First I‘d like to thank the 2023 FIBArk board of directors, President Lindsay Sutton-Stephens, Lynne Allen, Erica Armstrong, Annissa Caiazza, Miles Cottom, Haley Elzinga, Lisa Garvey, Dillon Gross, Ryan Lynch, Katrina Madden, Sarah McDonald and Katie Patty, for presenting, organizing and coordinating this festival.
Starting with Wednesday’s Kickoff Party, FIBArk involves four days of consecutive events on water and on land as well as music and booths in Riverside Park. Many thanks to generous sponsors who support FIBArk, patrons who come to enjoy it, and the hundreds of volunteers who literally keep the event alive.
I also thank the board of directors for inducting me into the FIBArk Hall of Fame, which is quite an honor and very humbling to be among other individuals nominated as pioneers, advocates and champions of FIBArk. My husband, John, and I first enjoyed FIBArk in the late 1980s, and in 1995 I joined the board. I was commodore in 1997, president in 2012 and am now considered the historian, in that I accumulated records through the years and recently released a book, “The Story of FIBArk, First in Boating on the Arkansas.”
Thank you for the strong reception of the book. It is extremely satisfying to see it finished and I thank my co-publishers, Ryan O’Brien for his layout, graphic design and exceptional book cover and Mark Wiard for his help organizing and facilitating the ultimate product. We called ourselves ROW Publishing (Rhoads, O’Brien & Wiard) for fun. The book is on sale at Salida Museum, Salida Books, Mixing Bowl, chamber of commerce and Independent Whitewater and may be read at Salida Regional Library. For additional copies, contact me at 719 221-4008.
In summary, speaking as FIBArk ambassador and liaison to the FIBArk board, the festival celebrated a successful 75th year, and although the carnival was canceled this year, alternative activities were brought in to fill the gap. It appears an unfortunate problem had been brewing around the carnival rides and their placement for many years and for that no one person is to blame.
As Merle Baranczyk said in 2022, as he is pictured in my book on page 77, “The show must go on!”
Donna Rhoads,
Salida