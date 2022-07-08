Dear Editor:
I am writing as a resident of Salida who is in opposition to the proposal to increase short-term rental licensing fees to $5,000 and the per night fee to $10. The proposal to change the rules so quickly and dramatically affects business owners in a manner that could put them out of business with one swift action by city council.
At the same time, it only partially addresses the challenge of affordable housing and change in Salida.
I am in favor of limiting STRs in Salida, but we have to find a way to take more into consideration for a solution than simply imposing draconian fees on STRs all at once.
We very much support all efforts for inclusion and diversity, and we want to honor the people who have always lived here. Rural communities across the country are changing very fast, just like Salida, and we must be mindful of ways to manage change without promulgating rules and regs that don’t address the core issues and that hurt other residents in an effort to protect. Change, while inevitable, can also be an opportunity to find a way to evolve and grow in a positive way. I believe we can find a balance of solutions that protects all residents.
First, let’s give the recent STR rule changes a chance to work. The in-county requirement and the application of the per room (rather than per rental) fee have not been in effect long enough to understand whether they are working. Have these changes affected tax revenue? Can some of that tax revenue go toward affordable housing solutions?
Second, our city relies on tourism. Currently, hotels and short-term rentals are booked solid. Since the pandemic, demand for short-term rentals is high, as people would rather have the experience of being in town in a home for a gathering place. The people who visit Salida spend thousands of dollars annually at our local businesses and generate tax dollars as well with each purchase.
Third, price increases in home sales and change in small towns are not solely driven by short-term rentals, and they are happening nationally. Again, since the pandemic, people have fled cities and sought rural communities where they can work from home. The low supply of housing drives up demand and competition for existing homes no matter who is the buyer. It seems that we are vilifying STRs, but there are many complicated social and market forces at work here. STRs are a small part of the demand drive, but not the only piece of the puzzle.
Finally, is there a way to more slowly implement changes and work toward a final goal in a way that would not have such a dramatic effect on existing businesses? Can we continue to work toward constructing more affordable housing, slowly ramping up fees for STRs, considering everyone’s needs and understanding the market forces and consumer demand?
Thank you for your consideration.
Margaret Taylor,
Salida