While advocating the Salida Bottling Company (SBC), Mayor Dan Shore has insisted that the project will generate affordable housing. The numbers show something different.
According to city ordinance, four of the 16 SBC units are deemed “inclusionary” housing. “Inclusionary” does not mean affordable, but that only people below a certain income qualify to buy them.
Let’s see how unaffordable these four “inclusionary” units are. The best case for affordability is the one bedroom unit that sells for $295K. A person making less than $66K/year would be qualified to buy this unit. Even with 20 percent down, their housing costs (mortgage plus interest, property tax, insurance, homeowner dues and utilities) would require 38 percent of their monthly income.
Could you afford to devote 38 percent of your income toward housing? Probably not. Affordability guidelines suggest that housing costs and utilities should be less than 30 percent of income to be truly affordable.
That’s not all. These “inclusionary” units will also be “deed restricted.” That means upon resale, the selling price will be limited by deed restriction terms, not by the real estate market. Based on past performance, deed-restricted units would be an unwise investment.
If Mayor Shore wants to argue that this is affordable housing, let him prove it. I’ve done the math. SBC will not begin to alleviate the Salida housing crisis. It is a ruse. Please vote no on 2D.