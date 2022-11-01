As a child I heard the phrase “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it” many times. As a parent who made this comment frequently to a child, and now as an old granny, I still believe this adage is true.
Why mess with term limits for county commissioner when the current system seems to be working just fine. Are we being asked to vote in a new system with 1B because someone is more interested in the power the position wields rather than the service aspect of being a county commissioner? Who knows, but my cynical side says service isn’t always the top priority.
Term limits do help with keeping the commissioners on their toes. If you know you only have a set amount of time to effect change, you are more likely to stay on top of events and issues. Keep the term limits as they are – eight years is plenty of time to get an agenda or issue passed and resolved. It also gives voters a better chance of voting out the occasional yahoo who serves their own interests rather than the interests of the community.