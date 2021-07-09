Dear Editor:
This Independence Day, as we celebrate having our precious democratic republic and priceless freedoms, I pause and wonder: How did we get to these current problems confronting us?
Have the ideologies between the so-called right/left, Democrats/Republicans, liberals/conservatives, become so divisive that it is nearly impossible to find common ways effectively to address our problems? Is our comparatively peaceful, civilized way of life now more one of incessant warfare between tribal-like factions?
How can scientific, medical truth be unbelievable to some, who then use their (mistaken) beliefs to justify illegal, destructive violence against essential institutions of our democracy? Is our innate ethical sense of right and wrong, historically a collective, fundamental basis for our independence and freedoms, now conveniently forgotten or considered by some to be useless in current affairs?
Thankfully, “self-evident” truth answers these questions and can guide us to effective solutions for our problems, but only if truth prevails.
Indifference to others’ suffering; racism, anti-Semitism and overt violence against Asians, Hispanics, blacks, indigenous and immigrants; violent rhetoric and actions against certified results of elections, legally elected individuals, unbiased judiciary and law-abiding police; unswerving belief in unsubstantiated, hypothetical conspiracies, “stolen” elections, nefarious intent with vaccines; and tyrannical denial of truth for self-serving reasons … the truth is these behaviors were once and still are clearly wrong.
Open-minded, mutual respect during necessary dialogue between oppositional sides; acknowledging values and beliefs will inevitably differ; accepting them as vitally useful when addressing our problems; courageous opposition to those with mistaken beliefs; legally preventing resulting destructive behaviors provoked by self-evident falsehoods; confronting and holding accountable those using counter-productive violence … the truth is these behaviors were once and still are clearly right.
Despite pressure from their fellow Republicans (especially from Trump and his ardent followers), Liz Chaney, Mitt Romney, Mike Pence, (in retrospect John McCain) exemplify for us all what is right. Liberal Democrats will disagree with their partisan positions on some issues. Everyone, including other elected officials and common citizens, should, however, respect them for maintaining their Republican values while valuing more “self-evident” virtues of honesty, integrity, courage and refusing vices of cowardice, deceit, lies.
The truth is clearly “self-evident” – virtues serve the “greater good” and enhance the health of our republic, thus helping resolve some of the troubles we now face.
As we celebrate this Independence Day, we must, as our Founding Fathers long ago did, again rely upon “self-evident” truths to determine what we believe and do.
Edward E. Lambert,
Salida