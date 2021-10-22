Dear Editor:
Get out and vote and make your vote count for what we need to have and vote for the person who is going to have a huge heart, strong integrity – strong to do what is best for our community and courageous to do the right thing.
This is Abbey Jefferson, a lifelong Salida resident, a caring mother of five, which in itself says a lot. Very compassionate young lady who cares not only for the children but for the community. Abby has showed her big heart by working with me to find food and housing for those in need. Abby will be a powerhouse for our schools. She will listen and be strong on what is right.
So go vote – a vote for Abby is a great vote for our children and the town of Salida.
The Rev. Jim Mundy,
Poncha Springs