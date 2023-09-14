Dear Editor:
In our last election, the Salida community voted to increase both the licensing fees and per-night taxes on short-term rentals. They recognized the importance of prioritizing the needs of the housing-insecure in our community and took active steps to address the crisis that we are currently in.
When polled after the election, 72 percent agreed that local government should play an active role in providing housing solutions for full-time residents, and 67 percent agreed that the current initiatives were not effectively addressing the problem. The ballot measures that passed were both great steps in the right direction.
And both of these measures were entirely reasonable. An extra $10/night/room is a drop in the bucket when single bedrooms are renting for over $200/night. Yes, rentals are declining. But they are declining everywhere (with numbers ranging from 4-40 percent depending on which stats you check). An extra $10 per night is definitely not the cause when most rentals are charging a 50 percent cleaning fee on top of the nightly rate.
The licensing fee is also perfectly reasonable considering the housing crisis that we’re in. Many cities are taking more drastic approaches, including effectively banning short-term rentals unless it is a primary residence and you are present while renting, or limiting it to 30 nights per year maximum. While our license fee is higher than many other cities, I think that’s a sign that Salida is leading the way in addressing this problem in a different way.
It is incredibly disheartening to see city council bowing to the whims of a small number of housing-secure, short-term rental owners who are making slightly less profit on their units. Continuing the discussion on how best to address the housing shortage is great. Continuing the discussion on how to more fairly tax STRs is also great. But simply rolling back the changes that a majority of our community supported a year ago does none of that. We cannot let perfect be the enemy of good. We are in a housing crisis, and we need to take action. And as we work to get closer to the ideal solution, we need to err on the side of supporting those in our community who are struggling to find housing, not those who already have it.
William Harkcom,
Salida