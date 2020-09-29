Dear Editor:
To Ms. Judith Anne Smith (Election will give you a choice, Sept. 22):
Dear Ms. Smith,
For 20 years, I’ve heard that half the population hates the other half, or their religion, or their nationality and wants to destroy it, and it just isn’t so.
How many “haters” do you know personally? If this were many, every second person you see in Walmart, Safeway or the post office would be a “hater” of some kind.
You must admit, that is not the case. Whether in Salida or Denver or New York City, most people want to lead quiet lives with jobs without fear, to care for their children, put food on the table and be able to get affordable medical care should that be needed.
I’m 75 and I would argue that theories like Marxism, Communism, anarchism and even socialism are pretty much dead, like Greek or Latin. Most people today have no idea what these things are and they are being practiced in very few successful countries elsewhere in the world, including the 30 lands I’ve traveled in.
National politicians bandy these words about to divide and conquer us and to sell advertising space. Simple survival is largely the most prominent topic for my daughter and her husband, her friends and virtually everyone I know around America and around the world.
We can only unite by working together as one group and vote out the dividers and then begin to make sensible, responsible changes and intelligent compromises to first our country and then the world.
Raymond Gabriel,
Salida