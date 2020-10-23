Dear Editor:
I am joining the many supporters of Keith Baker who have already written to The Mountain Mail advocating for his reelection.
I first met Mr. Baker when he owned the Trailhead in Buena Vista nearly twenty years ago.
Since that time, Mr. Baker has served the Buena Vista and Chaffee County communities in several volunteer and elected capacities.
He has always shown initiative to listen, learn and to lead in those roles. When Mr. Baker ran to be a Chaffee County commissioner four years ago, I engaged him in conversation about a number of key issues such as water resources, wildlife, growth and much needed revisions to the comprehensive plan and to the land use code, among others.
Mr. Baker has been a leader on these and other issues that relate to how we best conserve and manage our county and our public lands.
He has been a good collaborator with his fellow commissioners and with officials in Buena Vista, Salida and Poncha Springs.
Mr. Baker, in conjunction with all these partners, has accomplished so many objectives important to us all.
There is still much more to do as we benefit from his leadership and hard work.
Please join me by voting to reelect Keith Baker to another term as county commissioner.
Bruce Goforth
Salida