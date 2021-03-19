Dear Editor:
I want to give a big shout out to all of you who participated in catching the show “Bad Dates” by Theresa Rebeck, a production offered virtually last Saturday through the SteamPlant Theater and Event Center.
Through your generosity, the community raised over $1,500 in donations for Shakespeare in the Park.
We look forward to bringing you a live show at Riverside Park over Art Walk weekend, fingers crossed!
A big thanks to Michael Varnum, Patrick O’Brien, Rick Spradlin, Ryan O’Connor, Hannah Frost, Cindy Knott, Jimmy Sellars, Mark Monroe and last but not least, Michael Ricci, the talented director, without whose meticulous guidance the show would not be what it was.
For those of you who tried to purchase tickets right before the show and were disappointingly told it was too late (and for those who may have missed this event altogether) never fear.
Due to the overwhelming response, support from the SteamPlant, the city, and Chaffee County going blue recently, I am pleased to announce we plan to bring “Bad Dates” back.
Look for our three live shows August 6, 7 and 8 to be held hopefully at the Salida SteamPlant.
Thank you again. It was a wonderful process and challenging endeavor, one that fed my soul and lifted my creative spirits.
Here’s to theater and all arts making their way back into our lives. And thank you for your endurance, Salida. We could not be here without you.
Devon Kasper
(actor) and
Shakespeare in the Park director