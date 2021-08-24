Dear Editor:
The election of Joe Biden in 2020 has produced chaos.
Energy independence was swapped for energy dependence on the Middle East. Cheaper gas and good-paying energy producing jobs were traded for President Biden begging OPEC to produce more oil.
The Keystone pipeline from Canada was traded for a human pipeline of illegal immigrants crossing our southern border, unbelievable opportunities for cartels, human traffickers and migrants with COVID-19. The number of illegals crossing in the U.S. is on track to equal the total population on New Mexico by the end of 2021 (over 2 million).
This election has also caused our national debt to rise to $28 trillion, with an expected pathway to reach $40 to $45 trillion within the next 10 years.
It appears that the Democrats and the Trump haters are not willing to cut funding on anything except spending for our military to the tune of about $400 billion, which will probably lead to unexpected results surrounding the next chaotic event – the withdrawal of our troops, diplomats, other Americans and many Afghanis who will be targeted for helping our military for the last two decades.
Mr. Biden had been MIA at Camp David. It seems as if his longer planned “vacation” has been cut short by the overtaking of Afghanistan by the Taliban.
With the Taliban taking the capital city of Kabul, occupying the presidential palace and declaring that “the war is over,” those trying to flee are in peril.
Thanks goes to many for these chaotic events which will probably produce catastrophic results. Only time will tell. Make no mistake, China and Russia are licking their chops to see this chaos.
Judith Anne Smith,
Salida