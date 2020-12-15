Dear Editor:
For the first time that I can remember, holiday park is missing Starpoint.
They are a vital part of our community and deserve, without reason to be represented.
I wonder how to go about getting them a tree if they are interested.
For years I have observed them taking care of our parks every week, season after season and tidying them for all of our benefit.
How else can we say thank you to each for touching a place inside our hearts.
We owe them a thank you, and a beautiful representation by a simple tree that shows the faces of what makes this town special, unique and magic.
They are part of the goodness in this town.
Let’s send some light to those who believe in the best part of this season.
Cara Barone
Salida