Dear Editor:
As a business founder/owner and longtime champion of education in the Arkansas Valley, I am uniquely in tune with the impact housing has on employees, students, faculty and the community at large. My home is adjacent to the City of Salida’s South Arkansas neighborhood project.
The City of Salida is conducting an extensive community planning and communicating process to develop housing opportunities on the South Ark land. As the City of Salida discusses what’s ahead for the property, housing must be prioritized: The deficit is posing a fundamental threat to the vitality of the community and the local economy. If we are to achieve and maintain an economy that thrives year-round, let’s ensure the project maximizes housing opportunities that celebrate our Salida heart – a welcoming community, where everyone has a place to call home. Business closures, loss of tax revenue from declines in sales and reduction in community services impact every person residing in Chaffee County.
Businesses and nonprofit organizations are being pushed into crisis due to the lack of housing options and struggling to maintain a stable workforce, due to the lack of workforce housing. Businesses are being forced to reduce their hours, operating capacity and close their doors due to staff inability to afford to live in our community. As more high school students take college classes, engage in internships, there must be available, affordable housing for them to build work careers in the county. To attract and retain the best teachers, police officers, firefighters, nurses, childcare providers, river guides, skilled tradespeople, artists and more, we must address the region’s housing availability and affordability. Let’s ensure every city/county project, including the South Ark initiative, includes a mix of housing options, from rentals to multifamily to single residence.
I believe we can do this in a way that balances business growth and contractor viability while maintaining the culture and diversity of our charming mountain town(s). Investing in housing solutions and integrating various county projects are critical steps to ensure our vibrant future.
I have seen the generosity, compassion and innovation Chaffee County residents have exemplified in passing the school bonds and to attract CMC to Salida – all positioning the community for workforce development and retention. It will take a broader community/county effort to enact widespread change and address the housing crisis in our community. Together, let’s meet this challenge.
David Armstrong,
Salida