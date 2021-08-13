Dear Editor:
In the Denver Post, Aug. 6, Page 10a, was the obituary of Col. Dave Severance, the commander of the Marine company that raised the huge American flag over the Japanese island of Iwo Jima.
The flag raising atop Mount Suribachi photo thrilled the American home front.
The island was defended by 20,000 Japanese troops who dug into rock caves, making the fighting ferocious and deadly.
By the fifth day of fighting most opposition from the Japanese dug in rock caves ended.
Why were American forces fighting 8,000 miles away from home for a very small island of volcanic rock which was 7.5 miles in size?
It was because the Imperial Army of Japan wanted to occupy America as they had the Phillipines, China, Burma and all the Far East, and we were not going to let them invade and occupy our country.
Now we have a democratic president who has invited the countries of Central America to come to the USA as violence, drugs and gangs have made their countries unfit to live. Who do the drugs go to and which country uses them?
With those open-door border policies people from Africa, Asia also cross our border with no problem.
The multitudes who cross are not checked for health problems and criminal records.
I will never forget the interview with the sheriff of Del Rio, Texas, a small border town on the Rio Grande. “I only have these deputies and no place to put these people.”
In her fact-finding trip Vice President Kamala Harris never got to the Texas border but staged close to the El Paso airport.
The Biden plan has no plan to deal with the thousands who cross the Texas border. Only Texas Gov. Greg Abbot in his wheelchair looks the only government official to take a Alamo stand.
The Washington solution is to bus or fly them to an American city where they will get housing, clothes, food and medical.
I wonder what the heros of Iwo Jima think of our open-door immigration policy which lets the world in.
As one of my liberal friends told me, “America can afford to help the suffering of the world and we cannot let them starve and they must be housed and fed.”
Now some liberals think they should have the right to vote.
Why not ask Sens. Bennet, Hickenlooper and state Sen. Kerry Donovan what they think?
David Hester,
Buena Vista