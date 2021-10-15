Dear Editor:
KHEN Radio appreciates the gift that Cristy Martin and Aodh Og O’Tuama of Four Shillings Short gave us when they performed world music on a fantastic array of over 30 instruments at A Church.
The evening was full of information about the tunes they played as well as the instruments they employed to create such lovely music. We thank them profusely for sharing their talents and inspiring us toward this fundraiser.
We also appreciate the use of A Church, such a wonderful venue, and all the help Andrea Mossman provided.
Thanks to those who attended and made generous contributions to Salida’s community radio station. KHEN radio is grateful for this community and all the support you give us.
Trish Cullinan,
Salida