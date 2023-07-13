Dear Editor:
Justice – and common sense – finally prevailed when Amy Lovato, cofounder and director of The Schoolhouse in Poncha Springs, was acquitted.
Chaffee County jurors took just 90 minutes to find Lovato not guilty of charges of failure to report by a mandated reporter and negligent child abuse.
Her acquittal is cause for celebration. But this case, which has dragged on since January, casts many tragic overtones. A key question is why are similar charges against Lovato’s colleague, Roberta Rodriguez, still pending with trial now pushed back to September? The jury’s speedy decision clearly indicated the prosecution’s case lacks merit and credence. One might ponder why this district attorney’s office so badly needs a “win”? (We don’t know Roberta Rodriguez, but we do know injustice when we see it).
The cost to the defendants, in legal fees and public and professional reputation damage, has cut deep. Teachers and school staff lost their jobs in a heartbeat. Childcare is difficult, low paying and important work. A case like this may not inspire others to choose a childcare career path.
And the costs to the school’s families have been immeasurable. Chaffee County, already facing a childcare crisis, lost a valuable resource. Only four of the 23 Schoolhouse students were able to find placements in certified childcare. Parents have had to leave jobs and cut back working hours. One family moved out of state. Children missed out on critical developmental stages and the consistency of their Schoolhouse family.
Our grandchild, now 5, had been a student there since it opened and was thriving. They cherished The Schoolhouse and love and miss classmates and nurturing teachers – they were our grandkid’s tribe! How do you explain such inequity and absurdity to a child?
A review of the responses by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (which sent six or more armed officers to the school) and Human Services Department is reportedly still pending. Hopefully it will shed light on a tragic overreaction.
And hopefully the district attorney’s office will start to clean up this surreal nightmare by dropping charges against Roberta Rodriguez and let her get out from under this dark cloud and move on with her life.
Rand Hill,
Salida