Dear Editor:
When I was growing up, the Democratic party was known as the working man’s party. All working people supported that party.
Today’s Democratic party seems to be a socialistic leaning party (communist) hence they are democrats small “d” for lack of respect.
Now that we are clear here, is Joe and Kamala really the best you could come up with to run this country? Really?
I do not see Joe making it through his term of office before being deemed incompetent for his job and removed from office.
Which puts Kamala in the president’s seat. Just what we need, the bottom of your election candidates first to drop out. Really!?
So this will put Nancy as vice president. Wow you democrats are really something. Have you even heard about her ward?
San Francisco feces in the streets, urine in the street, needles in the street and homeless everywhere.
So, in less than a week, Joe the working man’s so called friend, fired over ten thousand working men and women.
These people were not only working but supporting their communities and a democrat let them down. This is a lay off that will snowball too. They always do. Thank you democrats , I’m sure they all really appreciate your vote for Joe.
You democrats have spent the last four years demonizing and threatening the past president with death, hangings, beheadings, explosions. You must be very proud of yourselves for being such very nice people, so you claim.
So Joe has been making business with China (I capitalize it for respect because they make no bones on what they want).
Let’s look at them they are the democrats buddies. What was the deal he made in China? So far the Chinese have sold us lead base painted toys, radioactive drywall, bad laminate flooring, bad ginger, bad pet food, counterfeit tooth paste, bad cosmetics, bad farmed fish and worst of all this is Fentanyl, opium and they also are producing a large amount of pharmaceuticals that we use everyday.
Another thing, why was Joe paid such a large amount from such a friendly country? Is it because they want us as slave labor too? I don’t know. Maybe he just needed a good high.
I really don’t understand you democrats. Seems you want everything nice and pretty and if someone disagrees you become some of the most vile, nastiest people, yelling screaming, burning down people’s livelihoods. So this the best the democrats could come up with? Such a proud bunch you are.
So now we have ten to thirty million illegals in this country. That’s against our laws people, so Joe opens the border to kids who don’t know the language or anything else.
They will go straight into the welfare system. Which is heavily taxed for monies, oh wait you and I will pay for them. Yup the democrats have given this country a real bad deal.
Smile it could be worse. I don’t know how but it could happen.
Dana Nachtrieb
Nathrop