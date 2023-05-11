To say that I feel compelled to respond to Rev. Williams’ response to his church’s actions would be an understatement; I feel a response is required. As a parent, daughter, sister, human, friend, ally and, yes, a librarian, I feel that the “church” and Rev. Williams’ response is morally repugnant, insulting and degrading.
The Catholic church has been hiding years of sexual abuse by its clergy. It is ironic that they feel the need to “protect the children” from items available in libraries. Perhaps they should spend a little time protecting children from the perversion available within the church itself.
Rev. Williams felt the need to go on the defensive and state, “We stood falsely accused of targeting the LGBTQ+ community.” Every book on their circulated list was an LGBTQ+-related title. So, is that just a coincidence? The church wouldn’t target a specific group, would they?
These titles are not “perversion that is being pushed into our nation’s children at their schools and libraries.” Libraries do not require their patrons to read anything; they simply make items available for those who would like to read them. The reverend states that “many who condemn us have not seen the books at the heart of this matter.” I ask, has he? I have. Not all to be fair, but most of them. I’ve read “Gender Queer”; I’ve discussed the subject matter with my children as I believe it will make them move through the world with more grace and kindness in their hearts. This is my choice as a parent, which each family and individual gets to make for themselves.
That’s the root of it. The church does not get to make these choices for me or for anyone. Don’t like it? Don’t read it. But don’t tell me or anyone else what books we’re allowed to read, or what books belong in the library. All books belong in the library; the shelves hold something for everyone, whatever your journey is.
In the not too distant past, the Bible was often the target of removal from libraries, due to its graphic, violent, misogynistic, abusive, murdering and judgmental content.
To Rev. Williams, I say, have your rosary party but keep it away from the library. Salida showed up for the library and Salida will show up again. The library will continue to have titles for everyone.