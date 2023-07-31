Dear Editor:
My heartfelt thanks to the many wonderful people working at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. My husband, Dennis “Fish” Fischer, was in and out of the hospital the last week of his life, and the care, compassion and understanding he received made a huge difference, both to him and to me.
Not only were the staff people kind and considerate, they were also extraordinarily competent and knowledgeable. We were so lucky to be living in Chaffee County, with such excellent healthcare just around the corner. Thank you, HRRMC, for being here, and for being such a haven of love, health and caring.
Claudia Roberts Fischer,
Nathrop