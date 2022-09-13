Dear Editor:
Citizens of Salida, I am writing to you from the perspective of a working man who lives part time out of an old ’86 Chevy van.
The recent actions of the city council to increase the fees and taxes on all short-term rentals regardless of residency or number of homes owned is extremely disturbing to me. These increases will far surpass any municipality in all of Colorado.
Some towns are exclusively standing behind their local primary homeowners and forbidding second homeowners from obtaining permits. Plus, resident-owned short-term rentals are being taxed less. Where is the support for our longtime residents? Other statutory towns recognize the difference.
Our city council is failing to differentiate between primary and nonresident second-home owners. The proposed increases would cost the short-term rental owner between 25 and 40 percent. After all the other taxes they currently pay, that is a lot. It’s money to feed their kids and put clothes on their backs.
This fee increase very much feels like a deflection tactic by the council to draw attention away from what has really gone wrong here over the years. Affordable housing has been a longtime problem in Salida. In recent years the D Street apartments along with the apartments around the corner on First were condemned and still they sit vacant.
The Big Springs Trailer Court off of Pig Farm Road was bulldozed to build out Two Rivers, Log Cabin Courts were replaced with condos, The Palace and the New Sherman Hotel have been condominiumized along with many other apartments on F Street, plus the Cribs have been scrapped and replaced with offices, just to name a few.
As you can see, workforce housing has been removed from the town and not replaced.
The housing crisis is a multidimensional problem. Let’s look at how the remote workers and money from outside the community has driven up the cost of housing, making workforce housing out of reach. Or how the rapid rise of property values is increasing taxes to the point where people end up selling their homes to investors, who in turn level the existing home and build a million-dollar monstrosity that no working-class person could afford.
Currently short-term rental owners find themselves in the crosshairs of a council looking for a scapegoat to a problem that has been mismanaged for a long time. What is the real issue here, and who should carry the burden?
In my opinion, local short-term rental owners should not have to carry the weight of the city’s failure. How about redistributing the exuberant sales tax revenue year after year that was generated from the workforce and put it back to the place it came from!
James Flatten,
Poncha Springs