Dear Editor:
Leaving your very fine town after a fun vacation, I was driving home, east down U.S. 50. Fifteen to 20 minutes from town I passed several displays of the American flag, usually several flags along fence rows.
The majority of these flags are way beyond their lifespan: tattered, sun faded, ripped, some barely hanging on to the flagpole by one corner of the flag.
I found it disgraceful, and so would anyone who loves our flag and what it stands for.
There are instructions on the proper ways to display, to fold and to dispose of worn-out flags at www.vfw.org.
Marvin Taylor,
Hutchinson, Kansas