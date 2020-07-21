Dear Editor
Respect our beloved USA!
You came here from there because you didn’t like there. Now you want to change here to be like there.
We are not racist, phobic, or anti whatever you are. We simply like here the way it is and most of us actually came here because it is not like there, where ever there was.
You are welcome here, but please stop trying to make here like there.
If you want here to be like there you should not have left there to come here and you are invited to leave here and go back there as soon as possible.
Rev. Stan Rutkowski
Salida