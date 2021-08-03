Dear Editor:
As the years go by, and I find myself becoming less and less like a bearded skinny-jeans dude with a gluten free beer or mocha, I’m loving the splendor of our outdoors. This is a special little part of the planet.
What an amazing wildflower season we’re having! And I assure you, when you get to a place where you can turn 360 degrees and not see a person, house or car, then you’ve beat the system. Politics and COVID et al are nonissues for just a little while.
If CNN and Fox News had a baby, I believe it would be part jackal and part serpent. There is probably a formula where you could combine both sides’ bulls**t and come up with some semblance of truth.
Not too recently, I was near Browns Valley loitering and frolicking in an open space. Just checking out rocks and fossils (“plants and birds and rocks and things”). I saw a herd of animals and thought they were probably black tail deer that escaped town. Lo and behold, bighorns!
I didn’t grow up with these creatures, so they do fascinate me. They seem pretty spooky but not as bad as the pronghorns or antelope or miniature camels or whatever the heck they are; in Wyoming they just called them goats.
This particular herd seemed a bit wary of me, but I believe in the live and let live system. So as per usual, I spoke to them out loud. I got no response, so I kept moving along. It was a beautiful day and I was at the top of my game.
It’s pretty natural for me to watch my back wherever I go. Imagine my surprise when I turned around and saw the herd begin to walk in my direction. I’ve always wanted to be a shepherd. I just didn’t count on it that day. This went on for an hour or so, until several of the beasts appeared to get a little winded and would stop for a siesta. A few would remain on point watching me and for stranger danger. I believe those were the scouts, and that the group as a herd were conducting some sort of sociological study on me.
I would have told them anything they’d like to know. If they just ask.
It will only be a matter of time now before the sheep also make their way to Salida. The hippies and the gypsies are gonna have some stiffer competition soon.
I’ll just continue to meander and loiter in the woods, deserts and mountains whenever I’m not doing whatever it is I normally do. Attracting animals, flowers and the second worst cactus accident of my life this season. Live and let live, be and let be. It’s all out there, go take a look.
Adam Miller,
Salida