Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I was worried about what President Trump would do if he won the election. Not what he’d do if he lost. My bad.
The results are in: America is through with its reality TV president. Unfortunately, its reality TV president is not through with America.
Our lame duck (or just lame) leader is taking a month off from running the country – during a pandemic that’s killing 2,000 Americans every day – to sulk about his electoral defeat.
Mr. Trump is America’s renter from hell, evicted, trashing the place before he leaves.
Even when Joe Biden takes possession and changes the locks, security will be at risk. Mr. Trump has valuable national intelligence secrets stored in his stable genius brain, no visible ethics, plus he’s $400 million in debt. You solve that equation.
In the interregnum, POTUS is working some hocus pocus on us.
Mr. Trump floats in his sensory deprivation tank, inviting us in. An altered state, where presidential elections are contested with nuisance lawsuits and Rudy-the-Clown press conferences. Where the Secretary of State pompously proclaims a second Trump term, and the three stooges start running the Defense Department.
Is this America, November 2020? Or Bob Dylan’s 115th dream?
Inquiring minds want to know. Are we looking at Mr. Trump’s bumbling attempt at a coup here? Or just the wild gyrations of a disordered mind? The obscene spasms of a naked emperor? Do we have to choose only one?
One thing we can be sure of: Mr. Trump is not going away.
He never goes away. For 40 years, Donald Trump has been hogging the media spotlight. Sucking the oxygen out of every room he’s in – at his Atlantic City casinos, Trump Tower, the White House.
Coming soon to Mar-a-Lago, headquarters of the ex-president’s media empire. Where Mr. Trump will market the Trump brand to Trump fans in their millions and tens of millions. Selling the Trump image, merchandise, conspiracy theories, political messages. Fund-raising pitches for the big comeback.
You know, like Rocky 3.
In this next version of “The Trump Show,” Donald Trump stars as the number-one contender for the heavyweight crown. An ex-president, unfairly robbed of reelection, seeking revenge. Commanding his MAGA troops – cult worshippers, QAnon acolytes, flat-earthers, dead-enders – to destroy all those who displease him. Especially, his Republican rivals for the 2024 presidential nomination.
Mr. Trump will spend his golden years injecting his poison directly into the GOP bloodstream. An outcome both ironic and just, since the Republican Party created this Frankenstein.
Unfortunately, Mr. Trump’s toxins will seep into the country at large, too, through simple media osmosis. He will be polluting America’s civic discourse for years. The Liberace of political show business – a timeless icon, a caricature of himself, a punch line for late-night comedians.
And yet … a man to be feared. A media superstar. Someone with massive earning power, cultural influence, political clout.
Maybe Kimberly Gilfoyle was right: “The best is yet to come!”
Marty Rush,
Salida