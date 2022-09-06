I opened my Mountain Mail last Friday and found that Salida City Council is considering an affordable housing project catering to local artists. No mention of affordable housing for the uncreative but houseless workforce.
Look at the Aug. 15 work session. The ArtSpace Consulting Survey discovered there are 72 locals “interested in relocating to affordable live/work housing.” Of course there are! ArtSpace Consulting recommends building 30-40 housing units for artists.
Coincidentally, they say that 102 D St. (the abandoned Mehos apartments the city obtained by eminent domain) is the perfect place for this project. It could easily accommodate 20-30 mixed-use affordable housing units.
But that is not enough. ArtSpace also recommends the city designate the fire station on E Street near First as space for artists, once the fire department relocates to their new facility
ArtSpace Consulting, after being paid a $60K fee, produced a shiny report that determined that Salida artists struggle to make a living. Duh. And we should use two valuable pieces of property downtown owned by the city to cater to the artist community.
The message? The service industry and tradespeople can live out by the wastewater plant somewhere out of sight. Artists take precedence and should live downtown next to the Salida elite.
Of course, the survey didn’t ask the people of Salida, who apparently are not creative enough to matter, whether they think only artists deserve to be catered to in this way. Where is the part of this process where the people of Salida get a say? Is it after the council has already secured the grants for building an artist-only space, and it is too late in the process to change the plan?
Salida City Council already went down a questionable road with Salida Bottling Company. They traded code exemptions for “inclusionary” housing that is not inclusive and is certainly not affordable. Note to council: We have building codes for a reason, and developers do not need incentives from you to build more luxury condominiums in Salida.
Council, please tell us whether artists are a protected class in Salida. My friends that struggle keeping a roof over their heads while working as bartenders and servers want to know.