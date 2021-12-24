Dear Editor:
“They” told you the vaccine would prevent COVID-19. It didn’t. The vaccinated can both contract and transmit COVID-19 infection.
“They” told you protection would be long-lasting. It’s not. The future promises endless boosters.
“They” told you it is safe. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received more reports of vaccine-related fatalities and other adverse events for COVID-19 vaccinations than all other vaccines in the previous 30 years, combined.
What else don’t “they” know? youtube.com/watch?v=53v_D8_ZckE&t=190s
(Hint: Zookeeper Jim Fowler stands in for our government.)
I asked questions about VAERS data. The responses? U.S. COVID-19 vaccine deaths are “three,” “rare” or a “handful.” Our public health officials never answered.
Dr. Google instantly gives us a link from July apparently claiming only three COVID-19 vaccine deaths. Since Dr. Waxman originally reported only three deaths, I suspect a two-minute internet search is now considered scholarly, in-depth research.
Studying my own question yielded this CDC link: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html.
“Millions of People Have Safely Received a COVID-19 Vaccine.”
This title is descriptive, affirmative and ultimately suspicious. Millions were safe. Great! But how many were not?
“Reports of death after COVID-19 vaccination are rare. More than 459 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from Dec. 14, 2020, through Nov. 29, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 10,128 reports of death (0.0022 percent) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause. Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean a vaccine caused a health problem. CDC clinicians review reports of death to VAERS including death certificates, autopsy and medical records. A review of reports indicates a causal relationship between the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and TTS, a rare and serious adverse event – that causes blood clots with low platelets – which has caused or directly contributed to six confirmed deaths.”
What does this carefully crafted paragraph actually say?
It never says COVID-19 vaccination deaths are rare. It says “reports of death” are rare. It then acknowledges there are currently 10,128 such reports of death after vaccination. The implication: 10,128 death reports of 459 million doses is considered “rare.”
I agree all reported deaths are “not necessarily” caused by the COVID-19 vaccine. But how many are? Here the CDC threw a bone as misdirection: there are “six confirmed deaths.” It never says these six were the only confirmed deaths, it just mentions six were confirmed. Pretty deceptive – right?
Take the CDC paragraph literally: There are actually somewhere between six and 10,218 COVID-19 vaccination deaths. So far.
Fact: 44 percent of VAERS-reported deaths occurred within 48 hours of COVID-19 vaccination. Many of these individuals died of symptoms acknowledged by the CDC as potential complications from COVID-19 vaccination but were never publicly “confirmed” as deaths attributed to vaccination. Quite a coincidence. How long can officials avoid telling the truth before it becomes an outright lie?
Vince Phillips,
Salida