Dear Editor:
“Local leaders” don’t preach small business strong/shop local when Shamrock Disposal is the only local disposal company in our county.
You let down my customers, residents who enjoyed taking recyclables to drop-off locations. They’ll remember this at the next election.
I have 25 years experience in the trash/recycling industry. I serviced 6,500 customers in the Nashville area. I sold my company there so I could move to the property I purchased here 16 years ago. It was my dream to move to Salida once my kids were grown and start a trash company.
In 3½ years we’ve grown to service 1,400 customers. I knocked on every door in this town and asked people for their business. I passed out flyers to every home in Salida, Poncha, Nathrop and Buena Vista.
What upsets me most is not one commissioner reached out to ask for my input.
I had about four great cost-saving ideas. How come nobody reached out to the one company that your poor decision would hurt and affect the most? Did you not have a phone book to find my phone number? I have a website and my number is on about one third of the garbage cans in this town.
Heck, my number is on both sides of the container, fellas!
Is this what local leadership looks like? I’ve seen more leadership out of Boy Scouts.
Between you sitting by and almost watching our village burn down, to the lack of guidance you showed me and all other garbagemen during the pandemic and now this recycle debacle ... you are now 0-3 in my book.
You always kick the can down the road, but since the election is over, you really don’t have to care about me or my customers.
When you chose to let the private sector figure this out, you and your smug response were correct. It took myself, Zach and help from John Armstrong to do just that.
I had my money saved to build a house next summer. I now have to allocate some of those funds to purchase $20,000 on new recycle containers. If I did not have that money, you would have watched a small business fail because I wasn’t able to offer recycling.
If it wasn’t hard enough competing with the largest trash company in the world, I should have to worry about my local government shutting me down? Who is John Galt?
I lost 10 customers immediately. They said they didn’t want to switch because they loved our trash service. Every cancellation I took felt like getting kicked in the gut. But when a Marine gets kicked in the gut, we kick back.
We recently registered 90 new recycle accounts. Not only will we survive your poor decision, we will flourish.
Thank you to our customers and friends.
To the commissioners, get out of our way and we will handle what you cannot.
Chris Lyons
Shamrock Disposal
Salida