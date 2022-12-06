To the Community of Salida:
I wanted to do something different this Thanksgiving holiday and I fulfilled my wish.
I have always wanted to participate at a community meal on Thanksgiving, to add to my list of helping others. My husband and I signed up after talking to Lori Roberts at the chamber of commerce. We asked for a shift to help with the handing out of meals when folks came in their cars to pick up the food. We had such a great experience that I had to write and let you know.
Everyone was so friendly and helpful. Elaine was the mastermind, and just watching her buzz around the kitchen and dining area was incredible. She does wonderful work and has a great group of helpers. It really does take a village (or a community!) to put something like this together every year, and you all know how to do it the right way.
I worked with some very nice people and wanted to give a shout-out to Dave, Shelly and Jeri. I peppered them with questions, and they happily gave me answers about their experiences in town. I am from Greeley and haven’t ever been to Salida before so appreciated their honesty.
They also told me about the lighting of the mountain during the following evening. We did return to Salida on Friday to do some hiking and watch the light show (with fireworks). We were staying in Buena Vista but did return to your town to enjoy the festivities.
Thank you for making me feel welcome and for being part of something special in your community.