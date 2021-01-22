Dear Editor:
I know many have commented on the dramatic political events as of late and more eloquently than I can. But, I still feel compelled to throw in my two cents worth regarding truth and consequences.
In 1928 Arthur Ponsonby’s wrote: The “When war is declared, truth is the first casualty.” I would like to add to this.
When Trump asserted he had won the presidential election by a landslide vote, he basically declared war on democracy and just as in 1928, truth is the first casualty.
Trump’s attempts to re-write history with false claims the voter fraud, rigged voting machines and miscounts, were dismissed by over 50 courts and judges (some appointed by Trump) as unsubstantiated and thrown out of court.
When leaders lie, it is usually because the facts are not on their side and they do not want others to know the truth and when our leaders deceive us, it becomes more challenging for us to learn the facts.
I came of age when the nation was deeply divided over our involvement in the Vietnam War. By the time I had completed my freshman year of college I was becoming aware that our political leaders were not telling the truth.
Critical content of the Pentagon Papers had been leaked to the press confirming The Gulf of Tonkin incident and subsequent Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, that gave President Johnson authority to wage war in Southeast Asia, was based on lies.
Had the citizenry been told the truth, history could have been changed for the better.
Now 50 years later, truth is being challenged again in a way that is undermining American democracy as dramatically as it did during the lead up to the Vietnam war.
Trumps baseline for truth is an insult to fair-minded Americans. Hopefully the Senate will join the House and vote to impeach Trump so he will never be allowed to hold political office again.
This will send a very strong message to the Republicans that enabled him and continue to support his form of politics.
The American nightmare will soon be over and we can go forward to restoring respect at home and around the world.
Tinker Paul Silver,
Howard