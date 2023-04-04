The Founding Fathers rebelled against a corrupt aristocracy of privilege and sought to establish a country in which individual rights and opportunities of common men prevailed. Though their intentions did not apply to all members of their society, notably women and people of color, key values have diffused, however incompletely, through our own still imperfect society.
Money pays, money talks, money buys, and our government, our industries and our news media seem in large part bought and owned by a new corrupt aristocracy of wealth, both corporate and individual.
Short-term profits rule our economy and distort incentives so thoroughly that we ignore long-term, even existential threats. Rather than investing scarce resources for the public good, we allow billionaires to invest in their personal whims, as we allow ourselves to be distracted by issues that should be a matter of personal choice.