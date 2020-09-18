Dear Editor:
Keith Baker has served Chaffee County well as commissioner since 2017. Voters have the opportunity to re-elect Keith on Nov. 3.
Keith is a proven leader with a long history of community service and he served his country for 23 years in the U.S. Navy.
He and his wife Evelyn made Buena Vista their home 16 years ago.
In addition to running a successful small business, Keith contributed to many community projects.
Keith was twice elected trustee for Buena Vista leading on community development, trails and transportation.
He served as executive director for the Friends of Browns Canyon, which culminated in a successful National Monument designation. We are lucky to have such an outdoor gem protected in our back yard.
As commissioner, Keith championed affordable, attainable and workforce housing issues serving on the Chaffee County Housing Trust Board of Directors.
Keith was instrumental in developing a shared vision for the county’s future with the creation of Envision Chaffee County.
Keith led on county transportation issues including working through the Chaffee County Transportation Advisory Board to better coordinate transportation between municipalities.
He also worked to maximize benefit with the Cottonwood Pass construction project adding parking and trail access improvements.
Let’s re-elect Keith Baker as county commissioner – a proven leader with a life-long history of service. A good listener and willing collaborator, Keith will bring integrity, experience and vision to a second term.
Kate Shea
Buena Vista