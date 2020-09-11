Dear Editor:
Hard Rock Paving is requesting a Bureau of Land Management permit to add 50 acres to its operations, adding more dust, noise and truck traffic to CR 107/108. And, the Solstice Trail is already there.
This is a biking town. Salida Mountain Trails built the Methodist Mountain system. The popular Solstice Trail will be obliterated by Hard Rock’s expansion.
SMT obtained a BLM permit, raised funds, worked hard, and just opened the trail this year.
I urge our citizens, especially bicyclists, to send a comment opposing Hardrock’s request to the BLM before Sept. 30. go.usa.gov/xf5TN
Cary Carlson
Salida