Dear Editor:
Our county … where houses are rented nightly as hotels, and the hotels are now used for employee housing (owned by employers). Enough is enough.
I recently saw a sensible short-term rental policy enacted by a major county: 1) You can only have two Airbnbs and one must be your primary residence. 2) You need a permit (Chaffee does this) with the name on the property title – no LLCs or entities allowed. 3) You must be a resident of the county. 4) No grandfather clause for Airbibs under previous rules.
Businesses are struggling for labor, workforce is left with nowhere to live. The county leaders have completely lost sight of how families are supposed to move here, and live here, in the community on a permanent basis.
Brady Becker,
Salida