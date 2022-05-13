Dear Editor:
Meanwhile … in case you missed it:
When the Republican Party voted to censure two of its own members of Congress at its winter meeting in Salt Lake City, it justified the move in part by declaring that efforts to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection amounted to the persecution of individuals engaging in “legitimate political discourse.”
Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn recently claimed that COVID-19 was invented by Bill Gates, George Soros, the World Health Organization and the United Nations in order to rule the world and steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.
Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano said we must “inspire women” who have been raped to understand how heroic they are in giving birth and see that “God put them in this moment.”
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger (R) was found guilty of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern. The victim was targeted by von Ehlinger’s fellow Republicans. Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings exposed the victim’s identity on social media and in an email to constituents, with right-wing blogs subsequently posting the victim’s name and photo online.
Anti-vaccination leader Christopher Keys claimed that he had “tons and tons of research” for “urine therapy” and encouraged anti-vaxxers to drink their own urine as the antidote to COVID-19. He added that “God’s given us everything we need.”
QAnon and Trump supporters gathered at Dealey Plaza in Dallas to await the return of John F. Kennedy Jr., who they expected would reveal himself there. Supporters believe Kennedy is a secret Trump supporter who will announce he is running with Trump in 2024 or will reinstate Trump as the current president. Kennedy was killed in a plane crash in 1999.
Law enforcement and election investigators failed to find a single fraudulent absentee ballot during an audit of over 15,000 voter signatures, according to a report by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. In Michigan, a Senate committee led by Republicans stated that they “found no evidence of widespread or systemic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election.” Trump released a statement attacking the committee’s work.
Eric Trump, the son of the former president, asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 500 times during a deposition looking into whether the Trump organization “falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit.”
“The mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” – Donald Trump, 2017.
Jan. 24, 2022: The Mountain Mail editorial laments that the cost of home prices in the county is “well beyond the means of all workers, whether teachers, nurses, firemen, police, mechanics, bank tellers or doctors or nurses.”
Jan. 28, 2022: The Mountain Mail editorial complains that raising the minimum wage paid to rafting employees from $10.95 to $15 an hour is “Biden administration overreach.”
We are a better nation than this. Will you stand up?
Randy Rupp,
Salida