Dear Editor:
Freedom of speech is enshrined in the First Amendment of our Constitution. This is part of what makes America exceptional.
I don’t mind when folks write letters arguing a different political perspective than my own. As my Republican friends know, I enjoy political discourse.
There are, however, reasonable limits to free speech. Limitations apply when speech threatens the lives of others.
I believe the Jan. 1 anti-mask letter penned by Kathy Smith endangers our community.
Smith makes numerous specious claims disparaging mask efficacy in the current pandemic and speculates about the supposed dangers of wearing a mask.
Ignoring evidence supporting the value of masks in mitigating the spread of respiratory diseases has the obvious and dangerous effect of encouraging science illiterates to refrain from wearing masks. This harms all of us.
The evidence is clear. Wearing an effective properly fitted mask mitigates the spread of COVID-19 to others and also offers some protection to the wearer. This is supported by a vast and compelling body of medical science.
If you want evidence without reading technical medical publications, look no further than page one of the very same Mountain Mail issue as Smith’s letter.
You can see that only 14 people have been hospitalized for influenza in Colorado since September. That’s compared to 471 folks hospitalized for influenza at the same point last year.
This represents a reduction of 97 percent. Now, what do you suppose is the reason for this dramatic decline?
Inferentially, it’s due to common sense practices associated with the pandemic, including, most importantly, wearing masks.
To support her claims, Smith cites Dr. Russell Blaylock. Blaylock is a retired neurosurgeon, not an expert in infectious diseases. Moreover, Blaylock has been characterized as a pseudoscience peddler (Russell Blaylock: Neurosurgeon turned Newsmax conspiracy theorist and pseudoscience peddler | Genetic Literacy Project).
Blaylock promotes wacky conspiracy theories such as claims that jet contrails are actually cancer-causing “chemtrails” released in a government-corporate scheme.
He is an anti-vaxxer who sells his own “Brain Repair Formula” and promotes the “Blaylock Wellness Report.” He opposes GMOs and believes fluoridation of water and toothpaste is toxic.
I could go on, but you get the point. In earlier days, products like those promoted by Blaylock were referred to as “snake oil.”
Blaylock recruited nonother than former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain to peddle his products.
Sadly, Cain attended a Trump super-spreader rally in Tulsa without a mask and died from COVID-19 shortly thereafter.
It is unfortunate that Trump promoted an ethos of refusing to wear masks to mitigate the pandemic.
This was part of his effort to minimize the scope of the pandemic “hoax” in order to enhance his re-election prospects.
Thousands of preventable deaths have occurred due to Trump’s self-serving negligence in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is no debate in the mainstream medical science community about the unquestioned need to wear a mask. Opposition to mask wearing is political, not scientific.
Please protect our community. Ignore the Blaylock pseudoscience nonsense and wear a d--n mask!
Frank Waxman
Salida