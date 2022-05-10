Dear Editor:
The Salida Aspen fundraiser concert Friday night (April 29) showcased three brilliant local musicians.
The opening famous Weber clarinet concerto performed by Katie Oglesby set the bar high.
The music she teased out was beautifully sensitive and classical.
Her Gershwin blues brought down the house. So emotionally captivating.
Mary Sandall once again sang so sensitively, flirtatious and enticing.
What a thrill to hear her high, clear voice bring meaning to her selections. She is equally accomplished with Gershwin and arias.
Marti Bott, flautist, is a genie with her flute, the likes of which I have never before experienced.
Clear, high birdlike sounds, long intricate arpeggios and toe-tapping jazz.
The clarinet/flute combination for the group of Latin American selections was fascinating.
This concert left me so “wired” I didn’t fall asleep until after 1 a.m.
I so appreciate this extraordinary music being an integral experience in our little mountain town.
We love the mountains and we also love fine music.
I retired as a Midwest music teacher after 42 years.
Jo Taylor,
Salida