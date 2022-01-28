Dear Editor:
Regarding Terri Lukas’ letter to the editor on Jan. 18, related to the county commissioners’ focus on the “Sustainability Plan”: Most responses by the commissioners at the Jan. 4 meeting were muted by audio technical difficulties with the Zoom system during the public comment portion of the agenda. Questions from a citizen were answered as below and more, but, true, no one could hear.
My comments were totally muted, and since no sound was picked up by the audio, the directional picture did not show up on the screen as to who was commenting – not even a face with silent moving lips. After a short break, new speakers were added and the meeting moved forward.
But to the bigger point, the commissioners do support moving forward with a sustainability plan as referred to in the comprehensive plan and county resources (staff) are assigned to the project.
I regret delays in meetings, even Zoom meetings, due to scheduling reasons with necessary staff and with many of the volunteers remains difficult. Terri Lukas is a volunteer, and we appreciate her enthusiasm and all our volunteers and board members.
Rusty Granzella,
Chaffee County commissioner