Dear Editor:Small dog droppings: If you walk your dog and pick up after it, please don't put them into the nearest trash container. If the container is empty, the waste bag can stick and is hard to remove.Please carry the waste bag to your own container. Is that asking too much? Every week we have a deposit from a local walker who promised not to do it again. Rod Schleicher,Salida