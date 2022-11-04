Two letters printed Nov. 1 clearly show what happens when you only listen to certain news channels and late-night TV shows. You become a “low-information voter.”
Mr. Waxman (again) says the only solution is to vote for someone with a “D” by their name because Republicans are “Trump cultists.” It is time to start ignoring people still infatuated with the hatred toward a past president. I still have not met a single Republican who is a “Trump cultist.” The majority of Republicans don’t even want Mr. Trump to run again.
Sherri Long states that all people who support Adriane Kuhn or don’t like Salida Bottling Company are “aligned with the cult of Trump.” Kuhn isn’t even a Republican.
These are your neighbors who you are talking about. Read the letters from the people who support Kuhn or are against SBC. There are many intelligently written arguments for both and many from people who have met with and talked with the concerned parties.
Here is a suggestion. Stop listening to people accusing you as being part of a cult. Talk with local businesses, your neighbors and become an “informed” voter. Don’t be afraid to vote for people with different letters labeled by their name.
I have confidence that the great majority of our locals will be “informed” voters who will stop putting up with the nonsense shown by these two letter writers.