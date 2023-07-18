Dear Editor:
"Seussical the Musical," “Shrek” and now “Into the Woods” have brought community theater to Salida in a very exciting way! The number of children in Suess was exciting, i.e., a great way to “plant a seed!” James Heath, the star of Shrek, is an uncovered “Golden Nugget.” Such talent! Jordan González, the witch in the current show, is a “star” who landed in Salida.
I still go to Creede Repertory Theater, and as much fun as that is, it consumes the whole day. Local productions, especially of Sventastik's quality, are the winner. Totally amazing! If you haven’t attended, you are really missing out! Their next production is “The Little Mermaid” Oct. 20-23 and 27-29. Tickets are so reasonable! Stay “tuned.”
An enthusiastic supporter,
Jo Taylor, Salida