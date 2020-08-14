Dear Editor:
Thank you to our wonderful community.
The majority of our town came to a complete standstill due to COVID-19, March 12.
Schools went virtual and most businesses were shuttered as we all sheltered in place. Everything had to be postponed: graduations, weddings, vacations and countless other important milestones.
My business closed and we cancelled our nonprofit’s annual fundraiser and festival produced for young musicians on the last day of school.
Kids worked toward this performance as a way to celebrate what was scheduled to be the start of their summer break.
The sacrifices made by everyone living here made a dramatic impact in the fight against COVID-19.
Later, restrictions were loosened and some businesses were allowed to reopen in a limited way.
A variance was granted to Salida for small gatherings so, it appeared the kids might be able to perform in a safe, limited way with thoughtful precautions.
With the consultation, guidance and collaboration of city and county officials, a plan was developed and the Sixth Annual SunFest was given the green light by city council to be held on Aug. 7 and 8.
Our community is so cool! No one offered any resistance to wearing a mask and staying within their social distance circles.
Contrarily, the feedback we got was that folks were pleased we had taken the measures we did to ensure their safety. All of the performers wore masks to model behavior and the two evenings were a rousing success.
It takes a village ... .
This year’s SunFest would not have been possible without support of the following amazing people, businesses and organizations:
Jill Davis, Diesel Post, Andrea Carlstrom, City of Salida, Salida City Council, Mayor PT Wood, Pinon Real Estate Group, Articipate, Chaffee County Community Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries;
Mixing Bowl, Salida Rotary Club, Su Casa Furniture and Sleep Shop, High Country Bank, Heart of the Rockies Radio, Mountain Mail, Salida Council for the Arts, DSI Construction, Moonlight Pizza, Wood’s Distillery;
Wooden Rain, Wooden Raindrops, Late Again, Train Wreck, The Collegiates, Bitter Sweet, Halfway Decent, Knee On, River Tribe Drum & Dance Troupe;
All Rok Skool and Wooden Raindrops’ parents, Salida Circus, Andrea Mossman, Andrea Early-Coen, Cara High, Ryan O’Brien, Sarah Regan, Kelly Hamilton, Cassondra Franco, Vince Stack;
Jessica Wierzbinski, Elaine Allemang, Ryan Wiegman, Sara Law, Emily Anderson, Cat Hileman, Ken Brandon, Jeff Shook, Susan Dempsey-Hughes;
Jim and Nicole Balaun, Deano Maes, Dan R, Dave Kirchner, George Mossman, Carey Hallett, Rick Matiya, Joyce Levine, Peter Wooten, Jamie Wolkenbriet, Brother Rob, and Clade DeMoss.
My goal was to provide a semblance of normality for audience and performers in as responsible a way as possible.
It is important my neighbors realize that in producing an event I took their safety very seriously. With the support of an amazing community, I believe we succeeded.
Auditions for Rok Skool and our Marimba bands are being held over the next 2 weeks. Email bones@articipate.net for info; arrange an audition.
Trevor “Bones” Davis
Rok Skool Director