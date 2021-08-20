Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I was interested to read The Mountain Mail article on July 30, “Highway flag initiative erected to inspire people.”
It was a mystery for months: American flags suddenly lining U.S. 285, between Poncha Springs and Buena Vista. Flags affixed to fence posts bordering the highway. Every 100 feet. For 20 miles.
A local family and a Facebook group called Chaffee County Patriots are taking joint credit for the flag display. They say they want Americans to remember those who’ve sacrificed their lives to give us freedom.
I can understand the heartfelt desire to honor those who died in military service. And that flying the American flag is one way to do that.
But I wonder: Has Chaffee County been negligent in its public display of our national emblem?
American flags are flown at many venues in the county – post offices and federal, state, county and city government buildings, schools, parks. Flags are publicly displayed by veterans groups, civic groups and fraternal organizations; by many businesses small and large, including Walmart; and at hundreds of private homes throughout the county.
Apparently, this is not enough for the flag enthusiasts.
Apparently, they need thousands of flags lining our highways, too. With plans to expand the display north to Leadville and Fairplay, and ending … where? Must every highway in the state of Colorado be lined with American flags at every 100 feet before their patriotic passion is satisfied?
They say their flag display is a nonpartisan project. But their promotional style – aggressive and excessive to the point of being gaudy – reminds me of someone. A certain high-profile, highly partisan political figure, recently defeated for re-election.
But whether or not the flag promoters are Trump partisans, their tactics are counterproductive. They would do well to contemplate the old Zen adage: “Less is more.”
Quantity is not the same as quality; in fact, the two are often in opposition. You don’t increase the value of something through gross oversupply; in fact, it is scarcity that creates value. The flag wavers are not enhancing the power of the symbol they so revere; in fact, they are diminishing it.
I doubt that irony will stop them, though.
Onward to Leadville!
Marty Rush,
Salida