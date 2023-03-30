As the Vandaveer Ranch property goes into its master planning phase, I am strongly urging this community to advocate for the creation of a river sanctuary to provide a unique park near the heart of our community. This is a once-in-a-multigeneration opportunity to protect a now rare landscape from development.
While specifics of the design of the park will be determined later, the main idea of this proposal is to protect a wide corridor from development so that the riverscape can be restored as a sanctuary for wildlife, a living filter for our water and as an outdoor classroom for our community.
Naturally shifting channels, wetlands, beaver ponds, large wood, riparian forests and seasonal flooding are among the elements we could embrace here as these are what the river once had and what the river still wants.
I believe we should protect and restore a healthy riverscape for those of us here today, those of us who will come tomorrow and in reverence to those that were here before us. I challenge Salida to advocate for this vision (and to consider that we have other less ecologically significant areas across our valley to locate recreational infrastructure).
Let’s see what type of river-loving people we are and whether we have the “heart” our marketing teams claim we do. If you agree with the idea of a living river sanctuary, please show up and voice your support through the city’s planning process.
In reverence to wild rivers and natural places.