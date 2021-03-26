Dear Editor:
Residents of Chaffee County:
On behalf of the Chaffee County Cattlemen’s, the hardworking ranchers in our community and the Chaffee County 4-H Council, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the participation in the Meat In Day activities that were held in Chaffee County on March 20.
We had so many generous donations – both in supplies and monetary – and we are humbled and grateful for them all!
Although Chaffee County commissioners did not deem it necessary to write a Meat In Day proclamation for March 20, 2021, 26 Colorado counties as well as the governors of Wyoming, Kansas and Nebraska recognized the importance of agriculture (farming and ranching) in their communities.
It was wonderful for our ranchers to see that even though Chaffee County has become truly diverse you all still appreciate that the history of farming and ranching in this community is long standing and strong!
Please, recognize and support the following donors (I apologize to those I miss):
• Colorado Cattlemen’s Association
• Chaffee County Cattlemen’s Association
• Colorado Beef Council
• Post Office Ranch
• Hockett Cattle Company
• Buena Vista Baptist Church
• Hylton Lumber
• Scanga Meat Company
• Westcliffe Meats
• LaGree’s Markets
• Cellar Wine and Spirits
• Boxcar Leather Company
• Sharpe Equipment
• Tim & Rhonda Canterbury
• George & Shelby Davis
• Rocky Mountain Livestock Sales
• McMurry Land and Livestock
• Stagner Ranches
• Chaffee County 4H members
• Chaffee County Fair Board
• Residents of Chaffee County.
Cheryl McMurry,
treasurer,
Chaffee County
Cattlemen’s Association